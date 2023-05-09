Under Armour: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $170.5 million.…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $170.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings to be 47 cents to 51 cents per share.

