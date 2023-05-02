Uber: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Tuesday reported a loss of $157 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Tuesday reported a loss of $157 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $8.82 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBER

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.