U.S. Physical Therapy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The physician staffing services company posted revenue of $148.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.9 million.

