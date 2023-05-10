U.S. Debt-Ceiling Deadline: What Investors Should Know

Many investors were flummoxed on Tuesday when U.S. President Joe Biden met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other…

Many investors were flummoxed on Tuesday when U.S. President Joe Biden met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other key lawmakers at the White House and no apparent progress was made on debt-ceiling negotiations. Biden plans to meet with the congressional leaders again next week.

This was the first substantive meeting Biden has had with McCarthy on the debt limit since February. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., were also in attendance.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

The pressing issue at hand is that the federal government will soon run out of available cash to meet its spending commitments. And the nation’s debt capacity to borrow more cash, currently capped at $31.4 trillion, was exhausted on Jan. 19. Congressional Republicans and Democrats are engaged in a standoff over whether spending cuts will be attached to a debt-limit increase or, alternatively, a “clean” increase of the debt ceiling (Biden’s preference) will happen before spending talks.

Since Jan. 19, the Treasury Department has used “extraordinary measures” to come up with enough cash to pay the government’s bills on time. While it’s difficult to precisely nail down when these extraordinary measures will be exhausted (the so-called x-date), Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a warning in her letter to Congress on May 1: “(O)ur best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time.”

What triggered Yellen’s ominous forecast was the government’s weak tax receipts in April, which tallied 35% lower than the receipts received in April 2022. And while the x-date could occur in early June, other sources, including Moody’s Analytics, point to late July as a possibility because the Treasury will receive a cash infusion from non-withheld tax revenue around June 15 of this year.

McCarthy put forward the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023 as a preventative measure on April 19. The legislation aims to suspend the federal debt limit through March 31, 2024, or increase the federal debt limit by $1.5 trillion, whichever comes first, and curb government spending by $4.5 trillion over the next decade.

While Biden opposes the core details of this bill, which passed in the House on April 26, there is now a framework on which political figures on both sides of the aisle can negotiate the finer points of how the debt-ceiling limit will be managed in the coming weeks. Also at issue are the cascading effects of those discussions on the government’s spending habits in the future.

Seventy percent of registered voters prefer a government compromise on the debt-ceiling debate, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist national poll conducted in late February. Still, there are no guarantees that the debt-ceiling stalemate will resolve quickly.

Read on for details about the national debt and what investors should be aware of as the debt-ceiling x-date nears:

— How big is the national debt, really?

— Effects of debt-ceiling gridlock on investors.

— The debt-ceiling debate cycle.

— Today’s debt-ceiling debate vs. past conflicts.

— Long-term consequences of inflated U.S. debt.

How Big Is the National Debt, Really?

The massive amount of U.S. debt is hard to visualize in scope and dimension. Just how much is $31.4 trillion?

Here’s one way to think about it: Earth is approximately 93 million miles away from the sun. If it were even possible, a spacecraft would need to take nearly 169,000 round trips to the sun to log 31.4 trillion miles. Expressed another way, the nonpartisan Peter G. Peterson Foundation estimates that if every single American decided to pitch in and pay off the national debt today, the cost would be more than $94,000 per person.

From 2013 through the end of 2022, the U.S. debt grew by nearly 86%, according to Treasury Department data. The debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio, a bellwether metric for a country’s ability to pay down its debt, also grew from 100% in 2013 to 124% in 2022.

Effects of Debt-Ceiling Gridlock on Investors

Markets as a whole are acutely aware of developments related to the debt ceiling. “Bond markets experienced utter carnage in 2022 for a host of reasons, including long-term concerns about newly accumulated government debt,” says Scott Knapp, chief market strategist at CUNA Mutual Group.

“There is a wide divide between Republicans who want spending cuts and Democrats who want to raise the debt ceiling, which is pointing to a long, drawn-out fight over the budget and debt ceiling,” says Lauren Goodwin, economist and director of portfolio strategy at New York Life Investments. “We expect disaster to be avoided, but there are costs to 11th-hour brinkmanship.”

Plummeting household and business confidence amid uncertainty about asset prices, borrowing costs and economic activity could result from a debt-ceiling crisis, Goodwin says. “Worse even, a debt-ceiling fight this year would likely increase the effects of the economic slowdown and even pull forward recession timing,” she adds.

The Debt-Ceiling Debate Cycle

When it comes to raising the roof on U.S. debt, there appears to be a rinse-and-repeat pattern in play. Since 1960, Congress has produced 78 separate measures to raise, extend or amend the debt limit, according to the Treasury Department’s records. That’s an average of more than one piece of debt-ceiling legislation per year over the past six decades. Congress has never lowered the debt limit.

Because congressional debates about the debt ceiling are often mundane, investors don’t usually see an immediate effect from the process. There are some notable exceptions, however. Take, for example, investors’ cliffhanger experience in 2011, when congressional discussions about the budget reconciliation process stalled within the House and Senate chambers. The ensuing gridlock soured investor sentiment, and the S&P 500 fell 17.4% from May 2 to Oct. 4, 2011.

Further, America’s credit rating was downgraded by Standard & Poor’s from AAA to AA+ for the first time since 1917 on Aug. 6 of that year. The Bipartisan Policy Center estimates that the debt-limit debate in 2011 increased U.S. borrowing costs by $18.9 billion.

[How to Analyze a Stock’s Dividend]

Today’s Debt-Ceiling Debate vs. Past Conflicts

While many portfolio managers and strategists do not anticipate that this year’s debt-limit debate in Congress will mirror what happened in 2011, they quickly point out that the duration of the discussions could have unintended consequences in the market.

Knapp remarks, “Gridlock regarding the debt ceiling creates uncertainty that could eventually roil markets. So far, that hasn’t happened, likely due to investors’ belief that a solution to the problem will be found before a default occurs.”

“We anticipate downside risk from debt-ceiling negotiations should they drag. Slowing economic growth and investor complacency from early 2023 could compound the volatility,” says Jon Maier, chief investment officer at Global X ETFs.

Volatility is not exactly a new thing for the S&P 500. From 1957 through the end of 2022, the S&P has ended the year in the red 18 times, nearly 28% of the time. What’s intriguing, though, is that following those 18 negative-return years, it snapped back with positive returns 14 times. In fact, since 1957, there have only been three periods in which the S&P 500 has experienced consecutive years of negative returns (1973-1974, 2001-2002 and 2002-2003), according to data from Statista and Macrotrends.

But even if debate tensions fizzle before June and the stock market averts excessive volatility, there are other, longer-term challenges that the national debt poses for investors.

Long-Term Consequences of Inflated U.S. Debt

“Long-term debt sustainability is pure economics,” Goodwin says. “And, in a short period of time, tailwinds for U.S. debt sustainability have turned to headwinds, putting this debate back on investors’ map.”

Long-term issues associated with the size of U.S. debt include debt-serving costs that will rise in coming years and potentially weakening demand for Treasurys in a global economy that has alternative fixed-income options with positive yields, Goodwin says.

“Declining demand, even amid steady supply, would put durable upward pressure on U.S. bond yields, all else equal,” Goodwin says. “In other words, the U.S. might see an increase in its term premium — a sea change in global investing.” Term premium is the higher return that investors receive for committing to a long-term bond instead of rolling over shorter-term debt.

Takeaway

Perhaps Congress will once again find a way to hit the snooze button on the debt-ceiling debate and reach an agreement that will appease both political parties for now. And while the market may cheer that outcome in the short run, keen investors will remain curious about how the government will follow up. Hard questions remain about the size of the national debt and what it may mean to future generations if nothing substantial is done about it.

More from U.S. News

The Higher Price of Gold Reflects Recession Worries

How to Analyze a Stock’s Dividend

How Much Would $10,000 Invested in Apple Stock 20 Years Ago Be Worth Today?

U.S. Debt-Ceiling Deadline: What Investors Should Know originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/11/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information