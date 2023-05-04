Live Radio
U.S. Cellular: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

U.S. Cellular: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $13 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $986 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

