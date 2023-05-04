Live Radio
Tutor Perini: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 6:59 PM

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.2 million in its first quarter.

The Sylmar, California-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share.

The construction company posted revenue of $776.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

