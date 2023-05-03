Turning Point Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.6 million…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its first quarter.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $101 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPB

