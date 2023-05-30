Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Tsakos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Tsakos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 30, 2023, 9:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) on Tuesday reported net income of $176.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $5.69. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.94 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $261.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $215.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up