TriplePoint Venture Growth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 6:14 PM

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.7 million in its first quarter.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 53 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $33.6 million in the period.

