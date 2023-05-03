TripAdvisor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $73 million in…

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $73 million in its first quarter.

The Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $371 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357.8 million.

