Trinity Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 5:41 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Thursday reported net income of $22.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 52 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $41.5 million in the period.

