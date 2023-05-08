TreeHouse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of…

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 68 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $894.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $849 million.

TreeHouse expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion.

