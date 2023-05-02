Tree.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $13.5 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $200.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $200 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $760 million to $800 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREE

