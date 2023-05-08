Live Radio
Tredegar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2023, 8:20 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Monday reported a loss of $1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $191.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TG

