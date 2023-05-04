Travere: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $86.3 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $86.3 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.27 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.18 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $57 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.9 million.

