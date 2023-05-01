TransMedics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Monday reported a loss of $2.6 million…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Monday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $41.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.7 million.

TransMedics expects full-year revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million.

