Transcontinental Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 41 cents.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $11.7 million in the period.

