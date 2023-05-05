TransAlta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $217.4 million. On…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $217.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 81 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The power generation and marketing company posted revenue of $805.4 million in the period.

