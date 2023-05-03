Trane Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $307.1 million.
The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.41 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.
The manufacturer posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.64 billion.
Trane Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.30 to $8.50 per share.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TT
