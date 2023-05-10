Traeger: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The barbecue grill maker posted revenue of $153.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.5 million.

Traeger expects full-year revenue in the range of $560 million to $590 million.

