Townsquare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The operator of radio stations in small and mid-sized markets posted revenue of $103.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Townsquare said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million to $122 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $470 million.

