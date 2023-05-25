Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.47 billion.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.47 billion.

The company said it had earnings of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The retail and wholesale bank posted revenue of $17.88 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.12 billion, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.