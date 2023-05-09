Topgolf Callaway: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $25…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $25 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

Topgolf Callaway expects full-year earnings in the range of 63 cents to 69 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $4.42 billion to $4.47 billion.

