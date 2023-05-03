Titan International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Wednesday reported profit of $31.8…

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Wednesday reported profit of $31.8 million in its first quarter.

The West Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $548.6 million in the period.

