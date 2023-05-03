Tiptree: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 22 cents per share.

The insurance and specialty finance company posted revenue of $381.6 million in the period.

