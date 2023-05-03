Timken: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Timken Co. (TKR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $122.3…

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Timken Co. (TKR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $122.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Canton, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The maker of bearings and power transmissions posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

Timken expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.50 per share.

