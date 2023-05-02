Thomson Reuters: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $756 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $756 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 82 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The news and financial information company posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period.

