Live Radio
Home » Latest News » The Trade Desk: Q1…

The Trade Desk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2023, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $9.3 million.

The Ventura, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $382.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $364.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $452 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up