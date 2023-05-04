The Top Real Estate Companies in Pennsylvania

Loaded with state parks and diverse cities, Pennsylvania is a great state to call home. It has something for everyone:…

Loaded with state parks and diverse cities, Pennsylvania is a great state to call home. It has something for everyone: thriving cities and small-town charm, plenty of things to do, a reasonable cost of living and a great location. The median home value in Pennsylvania is about $244,000, according to Zillow. That’s a 5.4% increase from a year prior. Compare that to the U.S. median home price of $401,000, and you see Pennsylvania is a bargain.

If you’re looking to buy a home in the Keystone State, it’s important to team up with the right real estate agent. Here are some of the top firms in the state who may be able to assist you in your home search.

1. The Don Wenner Team

2. The Mike McCann Team

3. The Art Herling Team in Blue Bell

4. The Robin Gordon Group

5. The Gary Mercer Team

6. The Condo Shop

7. The Joy Daniels Real Estate Group

8. Center City Listings

9. Lavinia Smerconish

10. The Craig Hartranft Team

[Related:Should You Use a Real Estate Agent to Find Your Next Rental?]

1. The Don Wenner Team

The Don Wenner Team, formerly known as DLP Realty, has been ranked as a top real estate team in Pennsylvania by several outlets. The team, which is affiliated with eXp Realty, has sold over $4 billion in real estate. The team of more than 30 is based in Allentown and operates in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

2. The Mike McCann Team

Based in Philadelphia and affiliated with Keller Williams, the Mike McCann Team serves buyers looking at neighborhoods that include the Main Line, Society Hill, Queen Village and Rittenhouse Square. The team consists of more than 40 professionals. Mike McCann has more than 30 years of Philadelphia real estate experience and has sold more than 10,000 homes.

3. The Art Herling Team Blue Bell

Serving Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Berks and Bucks County, among others, the Art Herling Team is based in Blue Bell and associated with Long & Foster Real Estate. The team of 95 agents is dedicated to serving Pennsylvania home buyers. Art Herling has been selling real estate for more than 39 years and specializes in everything from land development to new construction.

4. The Robin Gordon Group

Based in Haverford, the Robin Gordon Group prides itself on being Philadelphia’s top Main Line real estate team for over a decade. The team of 21, which is affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, sold 309 homes in 2021 and has more than $2.75 billion in sales volume to date. It’s also served more than 2,800 clients. Robin Gordon has been a top-selling agent since 2000 and has consistently been ranked as a top luxury agent in the country.

[Read: First-Time Homebuyer? Here’s How to Buy Your First Home]

5. The Gary Mercer Team

Based in West Chester, the Gary Mercer Team points to its knowledge and expertise in the Philadelphia suburbs. The team of over 30 professionals, which is affiliated with Keller Williams, brings 30 years of experience to the table and has sold over $1 billion in properties. Gary Mercer has been selling real estate since 1987.

6. The Condo Shop

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the Condo Shop works with buyers and renters in Philadelphia. From luxury properties to new construction, the Condo Shop, which has three offices in Center City, prides itself on its intimate knowledge of Philadelphia’s neighborhoods and its expertise in Philly condominiums, luxury apartments and building management services. The team consist of more than 40 agents and works with buyers and renters looking to live in areas that include Queen Village, Society Hill and University City.

7. The Joy Daniels Real Estate Group

With offices in Harrisburg and Camp Hill, the Joy Daniels Real Estate Group is dedicated to helping home buyers in central Pennsylvania. Joy Daniels has worked in real estate on a full-time basis since 1992. Since founding her firm, she’s expanded her company to more than 60 people.

8. Center City Listings

Since the beginning of 2022, Center City Listings has sales volume topping $200 million and 817 properties. The team of 16 has 26 years of experience and serves a wide range of areas throughout Pennsylvania, including Bensalem, Bryn Mawr, King of Prussia and West Chester.

[Related:The Most Undervalued Housing Markets in the U.S.]

9. Lavinia Smerconish

Affiliated with Compass, Lavinia Smerconish has been helping clients buy homes on the Main Line, Center City and Chester County for over 20 years. Based in Haverford, Smerconish cites her deep appreciation for the area’s architecture, history and beauty and her extensive knowledge of the housing markets she serves.

10. The Craig Hartranft Team

Based in Lancaster and affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, the Craig Hartranft Team has more than 30 years of experience in local real estate. The team, which consists of more than 20 members, has been Berkshire Hathaway’s No. 1 team in Lancaster County for the past several years and was ranked No. 5 nationally within Berkshire Hathaway for total homes sold in 2021. In 2022, the Craig Hartranft Team sold 462 homes totaling more than $169 million.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Pennsylvania could start with one of the firms above. But before you make contact, think about what you want in a home, land on a budget, and write down a list of questions to ask prospective real estate agents. You’ll want to inquire about each agent’s level of experience and find out how they communicate to make sure their style matches yours. Buying a home is a big decision, so getting your choice of agent right is an essential part of the process.

More from U.S. News

The Hottest Housing Markets in the U.S.

When Will the Housing Market Crash?

Real Estate Agent vs. Realtor vs. Broker: What’s the Difference?

The Top Real Estate Companies in Pennsylvania originally appeared on usnews.com