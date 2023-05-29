The Top Real Estate Companies in New Jersey

From its glorious beaches to its unique suburban neighborhoods and vibrant cities, New Jersey can be a great place to…

From its glorious beaches to its unique suburban neighborhoods and vibrant cities, New Jersey can be a great place to call home. And its proximity to two major metro areas — New York City and Philadelphia — make it a prime spot for job seekers looking to grow their careers.

The average home value in New Jersey is $457,045, according to Zillow. That’s a 5.1% increase from a year ago.

If you’re hoping to buy a New Jersey home, it’s important to find a great real estate agent to help with your search. Here are some of the top real estate companies in the Garden State:

1. The Robert Dekanski Team

Based in Colonia in the heart of central New Jersey, the Robert Dekanski Team has recorded over $2 billion in sales and sold more than 10,000 properties. Robert Dekanski began selling New Jersey real estate in 2002 and has since grown his team to be the No. 1 RE/MAX team in the state. The team of 66 consists of agents and support staff and serves buyers looking for homes across the Garden State.

2. The Jack Binder Group

The Jack Binder Group has been a top-producing real estate team since 1986. Based in Avalon, the Jack Binder Group focuses on the beach communities of Avalon and Stone Harbor. The team of seven is committed to helping New Jersey buyers find their ideal shore home.

3. The Hartman Home Team

With several offices in Margate City, the Hartman Home Team is dedicated to helping New Jersey buyers looking for homes in areas that include Atlantic City, Ventnor City, Brigantine and Ocean City. The team of 19 works with clients looking for everything from luxury condos along the water to new construction.

4. The Jill Biggs Group

Based in Hoboken, the Jill Biggs Group is dedicated to helping homebuyers in Hudson County. The team of more than 50 focuses on areas that include Weehawken, Jersey City and other neighborhoods that are only a quick train ride across the river from Manhattan. Jill Biggs has more than 19 years of experience in New Jersey real estate. In 2022, she closed 404 sales totaling $424 million.

5. The Sue Adler Team

With offices in Short Hills, Summit and Chatham, the Sue Adler Team is dedicated to helping homeowners looking to buy in Northern New Jersey. The firm, which consists of nearly 40 professionals, focuses on towns that include Westfield, Berkeley Heights, Maplewood, Livingston and South Orange. Sue Adler, the firm’s CEO, has more than 20 years of experience selling real estate and has been recognized as a top agent in the state.

6. The Gonnella Team

Based in Short Hills, the Gonnella Team, which is affiliated with Weichert, brings 37 years of real estate experience to the table. In 2022, the Gonnella Team was No. 1 in the Millburn/Short Hills market for the 17th year. The team of 10 focuses on towns that include Livingston, Summit, Chatham, Westfield and Essex Fells.

7. The RJ Soens Group

Based in Avalon and affiliated with Compass, the RJ Soens Group is a top real estate team serving the lower tip of the Jersey Shore, including Avalon, Stone Harbor and all of Cape May County. The RJ Soens Group consists of 14 real estate professionals and works with buyers with a range of budgets, from those seeking modest homes to those wanting multimillion-dollar properties.

8. The Michelle Pais Group

With offices in Westfield, Somerset, Summit, Jersey City, Short Hills and Red Bank, the Michelle Pais Group at Signature Realty brings 68 combined years of real estate experience to the table. The team of 12 has sold more than 4,000 homes totaling upward of $1.5 billion. Michelle Pais, the firm’s owner, has been selling real estate for almost 20 years. The firm’s target areas include Westfield, Mountainside, Summit, Cranford and Clark.

9. The Freeman Group

Based in Ship Bottom, the Freeman Group has been selling real estate in Long Beach Island for 20 years. The team of four was ranked No. 1 in Ocean County by sales volume in 2021 with $206 million in properties sold. Edward Freeman Sr., the firm’s founder, has been recognized as one of the top 100 influential real estate agents in New Jersey and received the Re/Max Lifetime Achievement Award. The team focuses on communities that include Harvey Cedars, Beach Haven and Surf City.

10. The Oldendorp Group

Affiliated with Compass and based in Short Hills, the Oldendorp Group prides itself on its solid track record. The firm closed more than $1.1 billion in transactions between 2013 and 2022, and was ranked the No. 1 team by sales volume in Morris County from 2019 through 2022. Last year alone, the Oldendorp Group boasted more than $194 million in sales volume. The team consists of 15 professionals and focuses on communities that include Florham Park, Madison, Summit, Maplewood, Westfield and Berkeley Heights.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in New Jersey could start with one of the firms above. But it’s a good idea to interview several real estate agents and find out how they work before settling on yours. Buying a home in New Jersey is hardly an inexpensive prospect, and it’s something you want to get right. Take the time to find the perfect agent for you so you wind up thrilled with your choice.

