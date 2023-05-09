The RealReal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $82.5 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $82.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $141.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, The RealReal said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $535 million to $565 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REAL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.