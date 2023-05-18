The 12 Best All-Inclusive Cruises for 2023 and 2024

All-inclusive cruises are available on luxury cruise lines like Regent Seven Seas and Silversea. The fares cover most everything, such…

All-inclusive cruises are available on luxury cruise lines like Regent Seven Seas and Silversea. The fares cover most everything, such as door-to-door transfers, luxurious suite accommodations, specialty dining, premium alcoholic beverages, excursions and more. While the cruise cost is higher, guests will also enjoy a long list of exclusive amenities from personal butlers and 24-hour room service to complimentary shore excursions and free Wi-Fi — plus, you won’t need to show your cruise card every time you order a latte or a pre-dinner glass of wine. You’ll also disembark the ship with very few, if any, additional charges on your final bill.

Several upscale cruise lines, like Viking, have fares with more-inclusive pricing, which feature some of the amenities found on board the fully inclusive lines. However, you’ll still have to budget for a few expenses, such as immersive excursions and alcoholic beverages beyond wine or beer at lunch and dinner. Other cruise lines like Oceania, Windstar and Norwegian offer add-on cruise packages or special fares where you can select a mostly all-inclusive experience. When most of the extra costs are covered before you set sail, you can relax and enjoy your cruise — without worrying about being nickeled and dimed the whole time you’re on board the ship.

These 12 cruise lines compiled by U.S. News offer fully inclusive voyages on small luxury ships, mostly inclusive experiences on boutique or yacht-style vessels, or add-on cruise packages with plenty of bells and whistles. After comparing the costs between a truly all-inclusive cruise and a sailing with package pricing for the extras, the total price may be closer than you think. Ultimately, the decision on which cruise you decide to book may not be as much about price as the overall experience.

All-Inclusive Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

[IMAGE]

Regent Seven Seas touts its six ships — with the newest vessel, Seven Seas Grandeur, set to debut in November 2023 — as “the world’s most luxurious fleet.” The line’s intimate ships accommodate up to 750 guests. They feature all ocean-view suites, prestigious museum-quality art collections (including a prized Fabergé egg on the new Grandeur), and itineraries that call on more than 500 destinations around the world.

With Regent’s “every luxury included” philosophy and 2-for-1 all-inclusive fares, passengers receive round-trip airfare and transfers between the airport and ship, as well as unlimited shore excursions, two- or three-night land programs (based on the itinerary), and a complimentary pre-cruise hotel package for concierge suites and higher. On the ship, enjoy a fully stocked in-suite minibar; specialty dining; unlimited fine wines, spirits and other beverages; prepaid gratuities; unlimited Wi-Fi; and free valet laundry service.

On top of personalized service, guests sailing on Regent Seven Seas cruises will enjoy immersive exploration ashore — with overnights in some ports of call — and enrichment programs. Top-notch dining includes French cuisine at Chartreuse (on select ships), Pan-Asian fare at Pacific Rim (also on select ships) and Italian fare at Sette Mari at La Veranda.

Cooking classes in the Culinary Arts Kitchen (available on Grandeur, Splendor and Explorer), some tours and bespoke excursions, spa treatments, unique offerings, and certain wines and top-shelf liquors come with an additional cost.

Silversea Cruises

[IMAGE]

Sailing on board one of Silversea’s 13 ultra-luxury cruise or expedition ships commences with the line’s new chauffeur experience. This door-to-door service transports guests from home to the airport and back home on the return trip. The line’s all-inclusive pricing also encompasses international or domestic flights (with business class upgrades in certain destinations), pre- and post-cruise hotel accommodations, butler service in every suite, all gratuities, gourmet dining, and complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, including Champagne.

Guests will also enjoy a staff-to-guest ratio of nearly 1-to-1 — and with no more than 728 guests. The newest ship, Silver Nova, is set to debut in summer 2023. Other all-inclusive perks include at least one shore excursion in each port plus onboard lectures and programming. On expedition sailings in destinations like Antarctica, all guided Zodiac tours and landings are included in the fare.

When it comes to dining on Silversea ships, gourmet options feature French, Asian and Italian cuisine along with other international fare. For a special evening, S.A.L.T. Kitchen is a new destination-focused concept on Silver Ray, Nova, Moon and Dawn. This immersive dining experience, Sea And Land Taste, was developed in partnership with the former editor-in-chief of “Saveur Magazine,” Adam Sachs. The culinary offerings with S.A.L.T. also include shore excursions, where guests can tour a 500-year-old family winery and vineyard in Croatia, visit an organic farm in Denmark, or learn to make gelato in Sicily.

Expenses not covered in Silversea’s fare include salon and spa services, personal training sessions, select excursions, upgraded internet packages, and special bottles of wine or liquors.

Seabourn Cruise Line

[IMAGE]

Seabourn’s seven purpose-built expedition vessels and intimate luxury cruise ships accommodate between 264 and 600 guests. The club-like atmosphere on board its ships comes with highly intuitive and personalized service with about a 1-to-1 staff-to-guest ratio. Each suite also has a dedicated personal suite host and a suite attendant that will cater to your every whim.

All-inclusive fares include oceanfront suites with walk-in closets, living areas and luxurious bathrooms. All Seabourn Encore and Ovation accommodations feature private verandas, while 90% of the suites on Seabourn Odyssey, Sojourn and Quest have balconies. Premium and penthouse suites offer additional amenities and perks.

While aboard Seabourn Cruise Line, guests will enjoy complimentary fine wines and premium spirits, welcome Champagne, and a fully stocked in-suite bar with your personalized selections. Dining is a real treat, with several venues in partnership with renowned chef Thomas Keller, such as the line’s signature restaurant, The Grill by Thomas Keller. Seabourn is also a member of the prestigious Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, an international association of gastronomy.

Other complimentary amenities on Seabourn’s cruise ships include special evenings with dinner and live entertainment; a marina and complimentary water sports; “Caviar in the Surf” on select voyages; movie nights; a chance to shop with the chef at local markets; personal valet luggage shipping service; enrichment lectures; and more.

Additional expenses include a wide selection of epicurean, mindfulness and wellness excursions as well as cultural and historical bespoke tours. You can also book the ultimate underwater adventure on one of the line’s high-tech submarines on the two expedition vessels, Seabourn Venture and Pursuit. Programs and treatments at Seabourn’s Spa & Wellness are also at an additional cost.

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages features “always included” cruise fares on its two purpose-built yachts, World Navigator and World Traveller. The line will welcome a third ship to its fleet for the 2023-24 Antarctica season, World Voyager. Atlas’ high-end boutique ships cater to just 198 passengers and feature spacious staterooms and suites with panoramic windows or private balconies and beautiful public spaces and lounges. These small ships also have several options for dining, depending on the sailing and destination.

The all-inclusive fares cover complimentary dining; unlimited wines, craft beers and spirits; 24-hour bar service with canapes; a free in-room minibar; afternoon high tea; fresh-pressed juices and specialty teas and coffees; butler service; 24-hour room service; prepaid gratuities; cultural immersion in every port; and other perks.

Polar expedition fares cover private charter jet service, group transfers from the airport to the yacht, an Atlas Ocean Voyages parka and vest to take home, Zodiac sightseeing safaris, expert guided shore landings, and destination lectures and briefings.

If you’re on one of the line’s Epicurean Expeditions, the cultural immersion program offers complimentary special tastings, market visits and cooking demonstrations. In addition to use of the marina’s water toys (on select sailings, weather permitting), guests can enjoy an authentic Portuguese dinner and an alfresco Josper Grill dining experience at 7-AFT Grill. On select voyages, culinary presentations, wine tastings and other special events are hosted by an expert.

More-Inclusive Cruises

Cruise fares with these lines include many of the amenities and perks that you’ll find with the all-inclusive cruises. However, you’ll still need to budget for some expenses, such as alcoholic beverages, excursions and specialty dining, depending on the line.

Viking

[IMAGE]

Viking’s ocean fleet of nine 930-passenger all-veranda ships offers a nearly all-inclusive experience for guests. The upscale Scandinavian-inspired ships feature king-bed staterooms and suites with many amenities, including luxurious linens and plush robes, 24-hour room service and free Wi-Fi — plus an in-room minibar with soft drinks, water and snacks. Higher-category staterooms on Viking Ocean Cruises come with additional perks like priority dinner and spa reservations, early stateroom access, and a welcome bottle of Champagne.

Cruise fares also include complimentary dining at all the venues; one free shore excursion in every port; beer, wine and soft drinks at lunch and dinner; specialty teas, coffee and bottled water; access to the spa; lectures and performances; port taxes and fees; and more.

Viking also has two 378-passenger Polar Class 6 expedition vessels, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris. These ships also offer a mostly all-inclusive experience with the same amenities as their oceangoing vessels. Pricing on the expedition sailings includes Zodiac safaris, the use of kayaks, a keepsake Viking jacket, and essential gear for excursions and landings.

Select excursions, pre- or post-dinner cocktails, spa treatments, special bottles of wine, and other optional purchases come at an additional expense.

Azamara

[IMAGE]

Azamara’s four upscale boutique ships carry a maximum of 702 guests and offer immersive experiences around the world, calling on many smaller, lesser-known ports. The line also boasts more than 380 overnights and 850 late nights in port, so guests can have dinner in town and experience more of the destination’s local culture and cuisine.

Azamara’s cruise fares include all meals (other than the specialty dining restaurants) with water, tea and coffee. A selection of complimentary wine, sparkling wine, beer and spirits is available throughout the voyage. Cultural evenings ashore or on board the ship and gratuities are also included in the basic cruise fare.

If you’d like to enhance your onboard experience, Azamara offers inclusive “Experience More” packages that are discounted and based on the length of the voyage.

For example, on a seven-day or shorter sailing, solo travelers can add a package for $799 that’s valued at $1,114 (a savings of 28%). This value-add bundle includes $350 of onboard credit to use for shore excursions; unlimited Wi-Fi for one device; a drinks package featuring premium wines, spirits and bottled water; a $150 spa credit; and a dinner at the Chef’s Table or a total of three nights of specialty dining at Prime C or Aqualina. Three bags of laundry are also included.

Guests can book similar packages for double occupancy staterooms and longer voyages. You can also choose individual beverage, dining or internet packages if you don’t need the extra amenities or features of the bundled options.

Virgin Voyages

[IMAGE]

Virgin Voyages’ four superyacht-inspired ships are designed with adults in mind and feature 1,330 cabins (most with balconies) and 78 RockStar Quarters suites, where guests have access to Richard’s Rooftop, an exclusive outdoor deck space. Pricing with the adults-only cruise line includes stateroom or suite accommodations and meals at more than 20 eateries serving up international cuisine and dishes created by Michelin-starred chefs. Guests also have access to complimentary Wi-Fi; unlimited group exercise classes; nonalcoholic drinks such as water, tea and coffee; and plenty of lively entertainment.

Virgin does not offer beverage packages, but the line at times advertises special promotions that include voyage credits to cover expenses like airfare and drinks. Shore excursions and spa treatments — including skin care offerings on board Scarlet Lady in partnership with Jennifer Lopez, Virgin’s chief entertainment and lifestyle officer — are some of the additional expenses not covered in the base fare.

Add-on Packages and All-Inclusive Fares

These five cruise lines offer basic cruise fares that cover accommodations and some amenities — and you can typically find special pricing and promotional deals throughout the year.

With the optional packages, guests can create a mostly all-inclusive voyage with bundles of add-on extras, such as shore excursions, beverage packages, specialty dining, Wi-Fi, gratuities or shipboard credit to cover miscellaneous personal expenses such as spa treatments or a bottle of wine for a special celebration.

Oceania Cruises

Oceania’s eight small luxury ships carry between 648 and 1,238 guests. The line’s newest ship — Vista, the first Allura Class vessel — debuted during a sailing from Rome in May 2023. The beautifully appointed vessel features four new dining concepts, spacious standard staterooms at 290-plus square feet in size, new Concierge Level veranda accommodations for solo cruisers, an elevated mixology program and more.

Oceania’s culinary program is touted by the line as “The Finest Cuisine at Sea” under the tutelage of Jacques Pépin, executive culinary director and master chef. Complimentary specialty dining is included in cruise fares on Oceania sailings. Pricing also covers airfare, still and sparkling water, specialty teas and coffees, soft drinks, and Wi-Fi on the ship.

Oceania’s “OLife Choice” package provides additional value to your cruise with 2-for-1 cruise fares, free round-trip airfare and airport transfers — plus one free amenity you’ll choose out of eight complimentary shore excursions, a beverage package or up to $800 in shipboard credit.

Celebrity Cruises

[IMAGE]

Celebrity offers special rates and packages throughout the year that save money over a la carte pricing — and elevate your onboard experience to be more inclusive. You’ll be able to access the best deal on the added perks if you book the upgraded package before you sail, saving up to 40 to 50 percent of the actual cost.

The line’s “All-Included” package bundles the most popular add-ons for cruisers: a standard beverage package for alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, unlimited basic Wi-Fi, and gratuities for the staff and crew. Pricing depends on the stateroom or suite category and sailing.

There are other options when booking a cruise with Celebrity to create a more upscale and all-inclusive experience. Guests staying in all-suite The Retreat have exclusive access to a sundeck (on select ships), lounge and Luminae, a private restaurant that features Global Culinary Ambassador Daniel Boulud at the helm. Guests of The Retreat booking the “All-Included” package receive a premium beverage package, premium unlimited Wi-Fi, gratuities and an onboard credit.

If you book AquaClass accommodations, you’ll also have access to complimentary amenities and perks, such as unlimited access to the SEA Thermal Suite, discounts on spa treatment packages and complimentary fitness classes. In addition, you’ll also find a bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival (by request) and two bottles of water refreshed daily in your room. AquaClass guests also have exclusive access to the restaurant Blu. You can add the “All-Included” package to your booking, which will include the Classic Drinks Package, basic Wi-Fi and gratuities.

Passengers who want to book this “All-Included” package and are sharing a stateroom or suite will need to book the same package.

Norwegian Cruise Line

[IMAGE]

Norwegian also offers promotional fares and special deals throughout the year that feature similar amenities and perks to what you’ll find on an all-inclusive cruise. The “Free at Sea” deal bundles discounts on the cruise, free specialty dining, unlimited open bar privileges, shore excursion credits, savings on Wi-Fi access, discounts on the third and fourth guests in the stateroom, and a 2-for-1 deal on airfare.

“Free at Sea Plus” takes the package up a notch with a more comprehensive beverage selection, including top-shelf cocktails, Champagne by the glass, bottles of select premium wines at dinner and signature Starbucks coffee drinks. This option also includes unlimited Wi-Fi, additional nights of specialty dining and shore excursions.

Prices for both packages on Norwegian Cruise Line will depend on the dates, length and destination of the cruise.

Holland America Line

[IMAGE]

Holland America Line’s “Have It All Premium Cruise Package” is available to book for cruises six days or longer, excluding the line’s Grand Voyages. The benefits vary depending on the length of the trip but include credits for shore excursions; the Signature Beverage Package; specialty dining at Tamarind, Pinnacle Grill or Canaletto; and a Wi-Fi Surf Package. The cost starts at $50 a day per person.

An early booking bonus for this package includes an Elite Beverage Package upgrade, covered crew appreciation charges and a premium Wi-Fi upgrade. Holland America has other special promotions throughout the year. One of these is an early booking bonus of up to $400 in onboard credit per stateroom for Mariner Society members.

Princess Cruises

[IMAGE]

“Princess Plus” and “Princess Premier” packages offer guests two options to upgrade their onboard amenities from the standard Princess Cruises plan, which covers accommodations, dining, entertainment and the line’s signature MedallionClass experience.

“Princess Plus” perks include a beverage package with drinks up to $15 each, Wi-Fi on one device per guest, gratuities for the crew, two premium desserts a day (think hazelnut gelato at the onboard gelateria), two fitness classes per cruise (such as Pure Barre or YogaSix) and unlimited trips to the juice bar. The cost is $60 per day per person for this middle-tier package.

Additional benefits of the highest-tier option, at $80 per person per day, include the Premier Beverage Package, which covers drinks up to $20 each, and Wi-Fi for up to four devices per guest. Other features of the “Princess Premier” upgrade are two specialty meals, a photo package, Princess Prizes, reserved theater seating and a Medallion accessory.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Gwen Pratesi has been an avid cruiser since her early 20s. She has sailed to destinations around the globe on nearly every type of cruise ship built, including the newest megaships, luxury yachts and traditional masted sailing ships. Most recently, she traveled on a small expedition vessel in Antarctica and crossed the notorious Drake Passage twice. She covers the travel and culinary industries for major publications, including U.S. News & World Report.

