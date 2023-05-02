Textainer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. (TGH) on Tuesday reported net income of $58.6…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. (TGH) on Tuesday reported net income of $58.6 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share.

The shipping container leasing company posted revenue of $194.9 million in the period.

