Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Texas Pacific: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Texas Pacific: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 6:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) on Wednesday reported net income of $86.6 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $11.24 per share.

The landowner posted revenue of $146.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up