Tessco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Friday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $104.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.3 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $452.1 million.

