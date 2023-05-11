Telesat: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Thursday reported net income of $6 million in…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Thursday reported net income of $6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 44 cents.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $135.7 million in the period.

