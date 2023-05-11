Telefonica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Telefonica SA (TEF) on Thursday reported net income of $319.7 million in its first…

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Telefonica SA (TEF) on Thursday reported net income of $319.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madrid-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $10.78 billion in the period.

