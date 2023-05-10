Live Radio
Telecom Argentina: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2023, 5:03 AM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $144.8 million in its first quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.

