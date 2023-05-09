TD Bank Introduces Card With Monthly Fee, No Interest

TD Bank launched two new credit cards Tuesday. One, TD Clear, comes with a monthly fee but does not charge…

TD Bank launched two new credit cards Tuesday. One, TD Clear, comes with a monthly fee but does not charge interest. The other, TD FlexPay, offers an 18-month introductory 0% annual percentage rate.

At the same time, two TD Bank cash back credit cards, TD Double Up and TD Cash, premiered new features that give cardholders more power over their rewards.

What Are TD Clear’s Key Features?

TD Clear comes with an unusual structure. Instead of accruing interest on card balances each month, consumers can apply for a card that charges a $10 monthly fee for a $1,000 credit limit or one that offers a $20 monthly fee for a $2,000 credit limit.

With the $1,000 credit limit, you’ll have a minimum payment of $45 a month, while the $2,000 credit limit requires a $70 minimum payment. Both payments include the fee, and the fee counts against your credit limit.

“It definitely adds flexibility in that there’s no fear of running a balance from month to month,” says Jonathan Kiehl, certified financial planner and founder of Evenkiehl Financial Planning of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. “But it’s at a pretty high cost.”

[Read: Best Cash Back Credit Cards.]

Say you carry a balance of $500 on your TD Clear card with a $1,000 credit limit. That converts to an APR of 24.33% if your billing period is 30 days. In comparison, 20.09% was the average interest rate across all credit card accounts as of February 2023, according to the Federal Reserve.

With a $1,000 balance, the equivalent APR goes down to 12.17%, but you would be using 100% of your credit limit, which can harm your credit score. Of course, it’s best not to carry a balance at all. When you pay off your balance each month, you won’t pay interest at all on a typical credit card.

“If you’re going to carry a balance, I really never recommend credit cards. That’s just one of my rules for using credit cards responsibly,” says U.S. News credit card expert Beverly Harzog.

Still, TD Clear could be appealing if you find interest confusing but still want to use a credit card. “It creates predictability, it creates a sense of control, ability to budget, things of that nature,” says Chris Fred, head of U.S. credit cards and unsecured lending at TD Bank.

What Are TD FlexPay’s Key Features?

TD FlexPay provides a 0% introductory APR on balance transfers for 18 months, which puts it among the best 0% APR credit cards.

In addition, cardholders can skip one payment a year without penalty. You’ll need to have had the card for at least six months and be in good standing to qualify for this feature.

Note that interest will continue to accrue on your balance when you skip a payment. On top of that, cardholders are eligible for a refund of one late payment fee per 12 bills.

[Read: Best Starter Credit Cards.]

Harzog advises against skipping a payment with this card. “People can adjust to rules and they can adjust to knowing that they have to pay their bill every single month, and I think it’s good not to take a vacation from that,” she says.

What Are TD Double Up and TD Cash’s New Features?

TD Double Up now offers more flexibility in cash back redemption. Cardholders will no longer be required to redeem rewards to an eligible TD Bank deposit account in order to earn 2% cash back. Instead, all purchases will earn 2% cash back.

TD Cash is also a cash back credit card, and it earns cash back in 3%, 2% and 1% tiers. With this update, the card’s 3% and 2% cash back categories will now have more flexibility. Instead of seeing the 3% and 2% strictly apply to dining and grocery store purchases, respectively, cardholders will be able to choose quarterly categories. Category options are travel, entertainment, gas, groceries and dining.

Should You Get One of TD Bank’s New or Revamped Credit Cards?

If you’re looking for a simple rewards credit card, TD Double Up is a solid option. You can also consider other 2% cash back credit cards. TD Cash also offers strong cash back rates for customers who spend in its bonus categories.

[Read: Best Rewards Credit Cards.]

Consumers who are looking for a balance transfer credit card can consider TD FlexPay. While TD Clear provides a straightforward charge structure, keep in mind that you’ll pay nothing extra if you use a no-annual-fee credit card and pay off the balance every month.

More from U.S. News

How to Read (and Understand) Your Credit Card Statement

How to Cancel a Credit Card

How to Remove a Closed Account From Your Credit Report

TD Bank Introduces Card With Monthly Fee, No Interest originally appeared on usnews.com