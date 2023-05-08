TaskUs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.5…

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.5 million.

The New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced digital services posted revenue of $235.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $232 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, TaskUs said it expects revenue in the range of $226 million to $228 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $925 million to $950 million.

