Taseko: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.3…

Listen now to WTOP News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.3 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The metals mining company posted revenue of $85.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.