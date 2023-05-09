Target Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $43.8 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $147.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.