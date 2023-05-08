Live Radio
Talos Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2023, 7:09 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Monday reported earnings of $89.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 1 cent per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $322.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TALO

