Talis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Talis Biomedical Corp. (TLIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents.

The infectious disease diagnostics company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.

