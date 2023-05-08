Tactile Systems Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported a loss of $1.9 million in…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $58.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.3 million.

Tactile Systems Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $271 million to $275 million.

