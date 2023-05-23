T2 Biosystems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18 million…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18 million in its first quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.32 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The diagnostics company posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

