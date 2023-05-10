Syneos Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72.1 million…

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72.1 million in its first quarter.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The clinical research company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

