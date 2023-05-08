Syndax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Monday reported a loss of $41.1 million…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Monday reported a loss of $41.1 million in its first quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 61 cents per share.

