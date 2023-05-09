Synchronoss: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.9 million…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its first quarter.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The mobile services company posted revenue of $57.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58 million.

Synchronoss expects full-year revenue in the range of $242 million to $255 million.

