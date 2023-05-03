Synaptics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $10.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, came to $1.89 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The maker of touch-screen technology posted revenue of $326.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Synaptics said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $240 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $453.7 million.

